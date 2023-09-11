Tinubu: Atiku Files Fresh Case Against Chicago State University

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filed a fresh case against the Chicago State University (CSU), attended by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Atiku, a former Vice President, filed the case at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, United States of America.

In the new case, Atiku is seeking to compel the university to produce documents, information, or objects on President Bola Tinubu or to permit inspection of premises in a civil action.

According to Peoples Gazette, the PDP candidate launched the fresh effort days after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed his petition against Tinubu’s election.

The report said the former vice president believes that the case, which will be heard on Tuesday, September 12, will enhance his chances of overturning the tribunal judgment at the Supreme Court.

Court papers showed that the matter was docketed by the Clerk of the Court on Friday, September 8, 2023, before the Honourable Jeffrey T. Gilbert and the testimony of CSU would be taken in person on Tuesday.

The court, however, stated that should the CSU or its representative be unable to make an in-person appearance, such a person can opt for a telephone appearance.

“The court’s preference, however, is for counsel who will be speaking at the hearing to appear in person,” the court said in the Notice of Docket Entry.

The court said it is treating the matter with urgency in light of the exigent circumstances presented by Atiku Abubakar and to make room for the possibility of appeal to the court’s ruling.

Documents requested included: A true and correct copy of any diploma for a Bachelor of Science degree issued by CSU in 1979; a true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Tinubu; true and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as contained in Exhibit C which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979.

Other documents are true and correct copies of any CSU documents relating to Tinubu that were certified by Jamar C. Orr, Esq; and a declaration, and all communications to or from CSU concerning the certification of such documents by Jamar C. Orr, Esq., during the period August 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023.

The suit, supported by several documents, also sought the appearance of representative(s) of CSU at a time, date, and place set forth in the supporting documents to testify at a deposition to be taken in this civil action.