Paul Onuachu Completes Move To Trabzonspor From Southampton

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has left Southampton on loan to Turkish side, Trabzonspor since he couldn’t play regularly in the Championship club.

After joining Southampton from Belgian club Genk in January 2023, Paul Onuachu made 11 Premier League appearances without scoring a goal for the Saints as they were demoted to the second tier of English football.

So far this season, the 29-year-old Nigerian forward has managed to make just one appearance for coach Russell Martin’s side. He recorded the appearance when he came on as a substitute in an EFL Cup game.

Without his full involvement in the team this season, Southampton have managed to record three wins in their last five games which left them in the sixth spot in the Championship.

While he was at Genk, Paul Onuachu demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess with an exceptional record of 16 goals in 19 games during the first half of the season before Southampton brought him to the Premier League.

After Ruben Selles was named the new manager of Southampton, Onuachu grew increasingly irritated with his lack of game time.

Hence, the £18 million striker decided to leave for a club where he can play regularly. Even though clubs in Germany, Augsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Stuttgart, showed interest in him, he decided to move to the Turkish league for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.