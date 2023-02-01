Paul Onuachu Signs Long-Term Deal With Southampton

The Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Paul Onuachu, has joined Premier League club, Southampton on the January transfer deadline day.

Paul Onuachu joined the Premier League club on Tuesday night after scoring 85 goals and providing 10 assists in 134 games for KRC Genk.

Due to his astounding display at Genk, the Nigerian international attracted the interest of numerous Premier League clubs. Some of the clubs that showed interest in Onuachu included Everton but he chose to move to Southampton.

On the transfer deadline day, Onuachu put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal with Southampton.

Before the deal was finalized, the Premier League club paid KRC Genk around €18 million for his signature.

As it stands, Paul Onuachu is the second Super Eagles player at the Premier League club following the arrival of Joe Aribo last summer.

Onuachu is expected to help Southampton in the fight to survive relegation. The team is currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with 15 points in 20 games, three points from safety.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international might play his Premier League debut on February 4, 2023, when Southampton travel to Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford. The game will kick off at 16:00.

Onuachu made his international debut on March 22, 2019. Since then, he has scored two goals in 16 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.