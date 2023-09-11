It Is Time To Reconcile With Peter Obi And Atiku – Uwak To Tinubu

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has urged President Bola Tinubu to seek reconciliation with his political contenders following the affirmation of his election by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

Naija News recalls that the PEPC had on September 6 dismissed the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Tinubu.

The PEPC’s five-man panel in a unanimous decision led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, held that the petitioners failed to prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) helped to rig Tinubu into power.

However, Atiku and Peter Obi have announced their intention to appeal the case in the Supreme Court for final determination of their petitions.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Uwak pleaded with Tinubu to bury the hatchet and focus on delivering good governance for the betterment of the nation.

Uwak insisted that the government should explore more opportunities for reconciliation and a broad development coalition in the interest of the country.

He stated that the judgment of the Tribunal “has cleared doubts about the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.”

Furthermore, he advised the government to “embark on projects that would accelerate the development of the country and enhance the living standards of the people.”

The former lawmaker added that embarking on capital projects was the way to go in advancing the nation in a short time.