Genevieve Nnaija Breaks Social Media Hiatus With Movie Premiere Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress turn filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji has returned to social media after taking a long break to promote her new movie ‘I Do Not Come To You By Chance.’

The film, which was directed by Ishaya Bako, the director of the Royal Hibiscus Hotel and Road To Yesterday, is an adaptation of Adaobi Nwaubani‘s award-winning 2009 novel with the same title.

Genevieve’s latest project premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The star actress on Sunday made public some photos taken at the premiere, using the movie title as a caption.

“I Do Not Come To You By Chance. #tiff23,” she wrote.

Genevieve, for a long while, kept a low profile on social media and got fans around the world worried after it was alleged that she was battling ‘mental illness’.

The actress, however, shunned the report releasing photos on her instastories to quell doubts and worries.

This is the 44-year-old’s first public appearance this year.