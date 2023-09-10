We Are Happy That El-Rufai Has Gone – APC Chieftain Rejoices

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN), Engr. Kailani Muhammad has said he is in support of the rejection of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as a Minister in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to Muhammad, El-Rufai failed to deliver lots of his promises throughout his two-term reign as Kaduna State governor.

The APC chieftain claimed that the former governor demolished lots of people’s sources of livelihood and also relieved others from their jobs.

The Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups subsequently called on Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani to nominate him as a credible slot for the State in place of rejected El-Rufai.

According to him, “We are happy that El-Rufai has gone. He made promises he could not keep. He demolished people’s sources of livelihood and sacked many. He collected N150 billion loan on insecurity alone.

“So, I’m calling on our new Governor, Uba Sani to consider nominating me as a minister in place of El-Rufai so Kaduna State can be well represented in Tinubu’s cabinet.”

He lamented that Nigerians are passing through very difficult times as a result of the subsidy removal and called on President Tinubu to speed up the palliatives and other measures that will cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

Speaking on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement, he said, “It is a win for democracy. The judges have set a good record by throwing out issues of irregularities raised by the petitioners”