Peter Obi, Atiku Lawyers Discloses Next Step After Encountering Delay In Obtaining CTC From PEPC

Lead counsels of the Labour Party Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar have disclosed that they are working round the clock to meet the 14-day deadline to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The counsels revealed that despite the delay in obtaining the certified true copy (CTC) of the verdict from the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC), they were working hard to meet the Supreme Court deadline.

The lawyers disclosed this to Sunday Punch via a telephone interview.

This is coming amidst the controversy surrounding the watermark of President Bola Tinubu’s Legal Team on the viral copy of the CTC.

Obi’s lead counsel told the aforementioned publication that they had lost three days out of the 14-day super court deadline.

He said, “We lost three days out of the 14 days available to us. We are now working very hard to take care of that situation. We would have loved to have had the CTC of the judgment delivered on September 6 latest the following day and would have commenced work immediately but that did not happen. Now we are battling with time constraints.

“Nonetheless, we are working round the clock and harder than we should have done to meet up with the time. I can assure you, we will meet up. What we need to do is to work harder than we would have done.”

Atiku’s legal team has also vowed to meet the 14-day deadline.

His lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said, “is working hard towards meeting the deadline.

“We are already in possession of the CTC and we are identifying the areas where we would base our opinion on. We won’t let our client and Nigerians down.”

Asked how the team intends to beat the deadline, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) said, “We are working round the clock.