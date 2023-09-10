G-20: Six Major Takeaways From Tinubu’s Mission To India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to return to Nigeria after spending a week in India as one of the guests at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Naija News reported that Tinubu attended the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Dehli, India.

The president had jetted off to India days before the summit started to meet with the business community, investors, and Nigerian students residing in the Asian country.

These are the MAJOR takeaways from his mission to India that should excite Nigerians.

NEW INVESTMENTS:

1 – PETROCHEMICALS – Indorama pledged $8bn worth of investments to expand their petrochemical facilities in Rivers State, creating more jobs for Nigerians.

2 – STEELS – Jindal Steels pledged an investment of $3bn in iron ore processing to aid Nigeria’s drive for industrialization.

3 – POWER – Skippersells plans to invest $1.6bn in the power sector by building 2000MW power plants across the country in 4 years.

4 – SECURITY – The Defence Industry Corporation Of Nigeria(DICON) got a $1bn investment pledge to take its self-sufficiency to 40% by 2027.

5 – DIGITAL ECONOMY – Bharti Enterprise pledged $700m worth of investments to create jobs in telecom, space communications, real estate, insurance, and hospitality.

6 – MOUs:

Several MOUs were signed by the attending ministers in the areas of knowledge transfer and inter-government collaboration.

African Union was inducted as a permanent member of the AU with President Bola Tinubu in attendance, which signifies a new dawn for the continent as inputs from the member communities will be taken before decisions affecting the world will be taken.