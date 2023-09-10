Family Reveals Status Of CBN Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad After Reports Of Detention By DSS

The family of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Aishah Ahmad has spoken on her whereabouts after reports of her arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement on Sunday from her family, she is safe and sound after cooperating with the authorities.

Naija News recalls according to reports, the Apex bank deputy governor was arrested by security operatives over the fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

It was gathered that Aisha Ahmad during interrogation, made some revelations on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank.

Also, according to The Cable, Ahmad was interviewed by the special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

All deputy governors of the CBN are being interviewed one after the other as the investigator examines the bank’s books under the suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The investigating team is using an office at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, where the deputy governors have been making appearances as the need arises.

The family in the statement on Sunday clarified that the CBN deputy governor is safe, sound, at home with her family, and not detained by the DSS. The statement added that her cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process.

“We wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS.

“She is safe and sound. In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only.

“Mrs Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process.

“It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging in unfounded rumours or misinformation,” the statement read.