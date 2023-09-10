Update On Deputy CBN Governor, Aishah Ahmad’s Arrest Emerge

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financial system stability, Aishah Ahmad has been interviewed by the special investigator.

According to TheCable, the investigator is been appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

All deputy governors of the CBN are being interviewed one after the other as the investigator examines the bank’s books under the suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

According to the platform, the deputy governors are being asked to confirm their knowledge of a number of decisions taken by the bank in the last eight years.

Along with the governor, the four deputies constitute the board of the apex bank.

The investigating team is using an office at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, where the deputy governors have been making appearances as the need arises.

Sources TheCable, that some have been invited thrice and shown documents to confirm if they were aware of the transactions.

Ex-chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Jim Osayande Obazee was appointed as the special investigator in July.

Emefiele is being questioned by the secret police and Obazee over his stewardship of the apex bank.

A 20-count charge bordering on alleged fraud has been filed against Emefiele after he was initially arraigned over a gun charge.

A source close to Ahmad said she is at home and was not detained by the DSS.

The source said, “I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family.”

Ahmad alongside Edward Adamu was reappointed as CBN deputy governors and confirmed by the Senate in December 2022.