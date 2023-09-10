DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have reportedly arrested and detained the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad.

According to reports, the Apex bank deputy governor was arrested by security operatives over the fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

It was gathered that Aisha Ahmad is currently being interrogated and has made some revelations on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank.

Details of the arrest are still sketchy. Neither the CBN nor the DSS have spoken confirmed or denied the arrest.

Naija News reports that Ahmed’s former CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele, is still in the custody of the DSS, over two months after he was arrested.

Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was first charged with possession of a firearm but was later charged with N6.9 billion fraud.