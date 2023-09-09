Video, Photos From Odukoya’s Burial Ceremony Emerge

The Fountain of Life Church has begun the burial rites of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The funeral service started at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

This is coming shortly after a service of songs and night of tributes was organized in honour of the late founding pastor.

Odukoya died on Tuesday, August 7, 2023, in the United States of America, at the age of 67.

He is survived by five children, and six grandchildren.

Speaking at the funeral service, Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church International aka Winners Chapel said Odukoya came into a world like a student who got admitted into a university.

He said the clergyman finished his race also like a student graduating from a university after undergoing various courses, noting that there should be excitement that Odukoya finished his race.

Other digniteries at the event are, Pastor Tony Rapu; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; Rev Mike and Peace Okonkwo (Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s spiritual godfather ); Ibikun Awosika; Dolapo Osibanjo, Yewande Zaccheaus.

Below is videos/photos from the ongoing rites: