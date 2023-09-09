Pastor Odukoya Laid To Rest In Lagos (Photos)

The founder of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya has been laid to rest in Lagos.

Odukoya passed away on August 7 in the United States at the age of 67.

The burial rites began on Friday with a service of songs at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, followed by the funeral service which was held at the same venue on Saturday.

Notable personalities attended the funeral service of the founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

Among those present were the presiding bishop of the Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; first vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and the senior pastor in-charge of the Abuja church, David Abioye.

Also present was musician-turned-politician Banky W, wife of former Vice President Dolapo Osibanjo, and Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock church, Stephen Adegbite, Sam Adeyemi, amongst others.

After the church event, Odukoya’s body was laid to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery.

“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1 (New King James Version),” the church wrote on social media.

“We’ll miss Pastor Taiwo, but we rest assured that he has finished his race, and is now in a better place.”