List Of Top Dignitaries Who Attended Pastor Odukoya’s Service Of Song

Some top dignitaries on Friday graced the service of songs and night of tributes organized in honour of the late founding pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya.

Recall that the clergyman died on Tuesday, August 7, 2023, in the United States of America, at the age of 67.

Amongst those who came to pay their last respect ahead of his burial are Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, and Peterson Okopi.

Odukoya is survived by five children and six grandchildren.

At the service of songs, an ocean of tributes, and tears flowed freely from clerics, colleagues, and mentees who praised the clergyman for the roles he played in various lives.

His former classmates from St. Paul’s College (now known as Kufena College, Wusasa) Zaria, paid glowing tributes to Odukoya.

Ade Ogunaike, who led Odukoya’s classmates, said: “Death leaves a heartache, so hard to forget. We have so much to be thankful for on his behalf. We consider the numerous investments he has made in the lives of many people.”

Odukoya will be laid to rest today at 11 a.m.