Transformer Cable Thief Electrocuted In Niger

An alleged transformer cable thief has been reported dead on the premises of the Niger State Printing Press in Minna, Niger State, Naija News has learned.

The unidentified man was electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables in the early hours of Friday.

The spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said the body had been deposited at the Minna General Hospital.

He said a staff of the printing firm had found his body hanging on the transformer.

According to the Head of the Legal Unit, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Aminu Ubandoma, the company had received a report about the incident.

He, however, noted that the AEDC is working with security agencies, especially the police, to ensure that the rate of transformer vandalism in the area is reduced.

This platform understands that the incident is the latest in the growing rate of vandalism in the state.

The menace of theft of major government infrastructures, like transformers, has been a menace the power industry has been facing.

Usually, perpetrators of such criminal acts, operate at odds hours of the night when they can’t be caught.