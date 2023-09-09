Peter Obi Donates 50 Million Naira To Church

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to assist in the establishment of the Department of Midwifery & Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences of the Diocese of Awka (Anglican Communion) by donating N10 million at the foundation laying ceremony.

Naija News gathered that the ceremony was held on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The former presidential candidate said that through his planned giving, that he would be part of the project till fruition.

Obi had previously donated N40 million to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled. The contribution aims to enhance the Diocese’s overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the event, which took place in Awka today, Obi expressed that his motivation for this gesture stems from his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society.

He encouraged the support of institutions like the Church in their ongoing efforts to develop these vital areas.

Obi explained that his motivation to provide assistance was rooted in the understanding that these facilities do not solely benefit the bishop and his priests but rather the entire populace of the state. He pledged his commitment to the project and even mentioned his intention to leverage his connections to secure funding from his friends.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka and the Archbishop of Niger Province, Dr. Alexander Ibezim, commended Peter Obi for consistently demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the masses.

He cited Obi’s past accomplishments in Anambra State, such as the return of schools to the Church and massive financial support to the schools as well as substantial financial support for healthcare, as exemplary actions that other leaders should emulate when genuinely dedicated to serving the people.

In elucidating the significance of Obi’s contributions to society, the cleric, referring to him as “the builder of both individuals and institutions,” emphasized how his investments in education and healthcare dramatically transformed the landscape of these vital sectors within the state.