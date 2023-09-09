Pastor Adeboye, Wife Celebrate 56th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, are celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary.

Naija News gathered that Adeboye took to his Instagram to celebrate the journey so far in their union with a throwback of a picture from their wedding day 56 years ago.

Placing the throwback photo nicely framed side by side with another frame of the couple’s latest picture, the cleric appreciated God bringing them this far.

In the caption of the photo, the cleric wrote

“56 years of beautiful companionship

”56 years of shared moments

”56 years of God’s goodness

”56 years of Kingdom partnership

”56 years of shared victories

”Thank You, Jesus, Thank You, Lord!”.

Some of the comments are below.

heart_rest: “Happy wedding anniversary Mummy And Daddy.. I will marry rightly, and my union will be a blissful kingdom union by God’s special grace.”

damselfly47: “Happy wedding anniversary, Daddy and Mummy! I pray the lord pours new wine over your marriage in JESUS’ Name! Amen.”

folashadeoladokun wrote: “Happy 56 years of God’s blessings, Faithfulness, Grace and His continuous glorious wonders. HALLELUJAH!!!”

mc_ifee_talks: “Awww, Happy wedding anniversary, my Daddy. May GOD’S Anointing continually be poured out upon your marriage today and forever. May you and Mummy continue to grow from strength to strength, and may good measures pressed down and running over continually be in your home, Sir! Congratulations, Daddy and Mummy.”

aniyatalausa wrote: “We thank God for His mercies over your marriage, ma, God will continue to bless the union in Jesus name. Amen.”