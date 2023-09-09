I Speak For Myself Now, Not Osinbajo – Laolu Akande

Former media aide to the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has clarified that his recent comments are personal and not on behalf of his former boss.

Taking to his account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Akande said it is important for members of the public to know the views being expressed after May 29, 2023 are his personal views.

Naija News understands the journalist said this on Saturday after reactions that greeted his views on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal.

The former media aide to Osinbajo had faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the 2023 election.

While answering questions on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Friday, Akande said the failure of INEC to electronically transmit the results of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections has broken the trust of Nigerians.

According to him, INEC failed to upload polling unit results on its Result Viewing Portal despite the promise made to Nigerians at home and abroad.

Reacting to the backlashes that followed his views, Akande clarified that his comments were his personal views and not those of Prof. Osinbajo.

He wrote: “I am aware some people think my comments since after May 29 were on behalf of my former boss, VP Osinbajo who I worked with 2015-2023 as media aide. It is now important to say I now ONLY speak for myself & those views I have shared & will share going forward are ENTIRELY mine.”