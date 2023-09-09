Alex Otti ‘Cancels’ State, Local Govt Of Origin In Abia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has declared that the state and local government of origin of its residents are irrelevant to the ‘New Abia’.

Naija News reports that Otti made this known on Friday while decorating eight newly promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force, serving in Abia State, and honouring four other officers of Abia origin who have completed their course of study from the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The Governor said the ‘New Abia’ he is building would not care so much about the state or local government of origin; instead, it is what an individual can do for the state.

He noted that all state residents will be treated equally with others born and bred in the state.

Otti maintained that whether a resident was born in the state or not does not make the person superior or inferior, adding that one’s place of birth is an accident of history.

He said, “The new Abia we are building doesn’t care so much about the state of origin. It doesn’t care about the local government or where you come from. The new Abia cares about you and what you can do.

“In so far you are part and parcel of this state, you are treated equally with others who were born and bred here”

The Governor also congratulated the newly promoted officers and graduates, encouraging them to work harder, believe in themselves and be the best they could be.

Otti added that the government will give the officers all the necessary support to help them achieve greater career feats.

He said, “I want to assure you that this government will give you all the necessary support that you would require to turn out very successful. We are very proud of you and we know you will do us proud as time goes on”