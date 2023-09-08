Woman Attacks ‘Healthy’ Mother Using Her Children To Beg

A video showing the moment a yet-to-be-identified woman scolded a female beggar for using her children to beg has surfaced on social media.

In the now-viral video currently trending on social media, captured the moment the angry woman tried to snatch the umbrella used by the female beggar to shield herself and her children from sunlight.

The woman who sat in the middle of the busy street begging for alms was seen taking defense while the unnamed woman pounced on her countlessly, asking her to go work like a healthy human and stop begging.

Bystanders soon appealed to the angry woman to leave the mother of three alone.

However, this publication can not acertain where and when the video was taken.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Magistrate Court 5 sitting in Yaba recently convicted and sentenced a female beggar to two months imprisonment for using babies to beg within the state metropolis.

Olusegun Dawodu, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, announced this in Lagos while reiterating the ban on street begging and the use of babies and children for alms on Lagos streets.

He stated that the ban was still in effect, and that anyone caught breaking the law would face consequences.

According to Dawodu, the woman was arrested in the Herbert Macaulay area of Ebute-Metta for the habit of using different babies for alms taking, PM News reports.

According to the Commissioner, the case was brought before Yaba Magistrate Court 5, where she was sentenced to two months in prison without the option of a fine.

Dawodu bemoaned the increasing use of babies and children to beg for alms in various parts of the state, claiming that the practice was unfit for the state’s status and would not be tolerated.