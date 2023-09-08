PHOTOS: Anamba Governor Rescues Accident Victims

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo on Friday afternoon while on his way to an official function stopped by to rescue victims of a ghastly road accident at the Abba-Ukpo axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The accident involved three vehicles — 1 Hilux; 1 SUV jeep (Abuja plate number – ABC 52 EP) and a Toyota Camry 2.2 (Enugu Plate Number – ENU 705 NL)

The victims who suffered various degrees of injuries were evacuated to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the Governor’s Convoy ambulance.

Meanwhile, Soludo recently said that it is high time Nigerians realize that they live in a poor country and act accordingly.

He insisted that those in leadership positions must begin to show the citizenry that Nigeria is a poor country by living within their means.

Soludo stated this during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State wing.

Soludo commended President Bola Tinubu for his courage to end fuel subsidy.

He insisted that the removal of subsidy was necessary.

Soludo stated that the removal had the potential to re-engineer the nation’s economy.