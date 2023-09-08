PEPT: K1 DE Ultimate Speaks On Judgement Dismissing Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

Fuji musician K1 de Ultimate on Thursday hailed the decision of the Presidential Election Tribunal in dismissing the petitions filed by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, and his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The singer, who also doubles as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In a statement issued personally by the singer via his social media, K1 said: “I am indeed very delighted today that the Tribunal has done justice by dismissing the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the APM against President Tinubu. This has demonstrated again that the judiciary is not about emotions or morals but upholding the tenets of law which remains the last hope of the common man.

“Before now, there had been many tales flying around which their Lordships have been able to lay to rest with detailed reasons behind their decision.

“I have no doubt that the Judiciary will always dispense its non-bias verdict in protecting democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“I did not at any time give consideration or nurse any doubt about today’s outcome because it was very clear that the election was different with the various results that came in which saw the President losing states like Lagos, Kaduna, and even Kastina the state of the sitting president as at that time.

“The decision of the Tribunal will definitely go a long way in solidifying the faith of the masses in the courts.

“I felicitate with my President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC family and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

K1 appealled to the litigants to sheath their swords and come together so that the country can move forward.