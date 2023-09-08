Nine Nigerian Soldiers, 14 Officers To Face Court Martial Over Various Offences

The Nigerian Army is set to arraign fourteen officers and nine soldiers in court alleged to have breached different provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

The Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni, stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of a General Court Martial.

The court-martial was convened at the Scorpion Officer’ Mess, Asokoro Abuja, pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004, for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

The Garrison Commander, in his inaugural speech, assured the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by members of the court.

Isoni said that members of the court are men of integrity and high-standing character who would bring to bear, their years of experience and service knowledge.

He named the Court President as Brig.-Gen. MO Eteng, while the judge Advocate is Maj. AD Roberts, adding that the duration of the sitting is 60 days. Isoni urged them to eschew technicalities and do substantial justice to all.

Isoni also advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong their trials, saying that justice delayed is not only justice denied, but not justice at all.

The commander said that the court is independent of his and challenged the court to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour to anyone.