51 Passengers Onboard As Airline Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft on Friday evening skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

The aircraft with registration number 5NBWY, skidded off at about 6:48 pm while trying to land under a very high rainfall.

According to a source who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity, the Airfield was temporarily closed but reopened at 8:10 p.m.

The source said, “At about 20:00hrs, passengers were evacuated from the affected aircraft, with no casualty.”

The National Emergency Management Agency while confirming the development on X (formerly Twitter) disclosed that 51 passengers and four crew members were onboard.

The post reads, “A United Nigerian Airline 51 passengers and 4 Crew United Nigeria airline with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the local runway while trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 1848 hours.

“All passengers evacuated successfully without casualty The airspace has been opened for operations now.”