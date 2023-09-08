Emmanuel Dennis, Kayode Olanrewaju Move To Turkey

Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis and his countryman, Kayode Olanrewaju have completed their move to Turkey Super Lig clubs.

Emmanuel Dennis who has failed to establish himself at Nottingham Forest after joining the club from Championship side, Watford a season ago, joined former Turkish champions Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

Dennis, who has yet to play for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season, had the option of joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Taee or Trabzonspor.

But the opportunity to remain in Europe made the Turkish side more appealing to the Nigeria international.

According to a Turkish news outlet Sporx, Al-Taee gave up on their push to sign the Nigerian footballer in the last minute of the Saudi Pro League transfer window on Thursday, September 7.

Emmanuel Dennis decided to leave England this season when it was obvious that he could spend most of the season on the bench if he had remained at Nottingham Forest after the forward managed to score two goals in 19 games last season.

On the other hand, out-of-favour Super Eagles striker, Kayode Olanrewaju joined Turkish side Genclerbirligi on a free transfer. The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year deal with the Turkish side which means he is expected to stay at the club until June 30, 2025.

He was contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine until his contract expired on June 30, 2023, after going on loans to three different Turkish clubs, Gaziantep, Sivasspor, and Ümraniyespor.