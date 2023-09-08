817 Terrorists Killed, 1,326 Arrested In Three Months – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops of the armed forces of Nigeria killed 817 terrorists and apprehended 1,326 criminals in the last three months across the country.

Briefing newsmen on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the troops also rescued 721 hostages in different regions.

Buba said those apprehended included 42 kidnappers, 231 terrorists’ collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rail vandals, 73 gunrunners and 191 suspected oil thieves.

North East

He disclosed that a total of 4,560 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in the North East during the period, adding that troops also recovered 501 weapons, 3,577 livestock, 3,269 assorted ammunition and 674 other equipment within the period under review.

In the North East, Buba said troops of Operation HADIN KAI killed 240 terrorists, arrested 276 terrorists and collaborators, and rescued 147 kidnapped hostages while 4,560 combatant fighters with their families surrendered to troops.

He said the troops also recovered 169 assorted weapons, 1,195 assorted ammunitions and 199 other equipment, comprising 57 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, 2 HK21 rifles, one FN rifle, one G3 rifle, one pistol, 22 Dane guns, one double barrel, 73 AK47 magazines and three hand grenades.

North Central

In the North Central, Buba said troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 94 terrorists, arrested 477 suspects and rescued 76 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered 82 assorted weapons and 760 ammunition.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also neutralised 83 terrorists, arrested 104 suspects, rescued 18 kidnapped hostages and recovered 37 weapons, 68 assorted ammunition and 127 items.

North West

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 248 terrorists, arrested 116 people suspected to be terrorists and rescued 359 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered a total of 67 assorted weapons, 926 ammunition and 160 other incriminating items.

South South

In the South South, he said the troops of Operation Delta Safe neutralised 69 fighters, arrested 191 oil thieves and collaborators and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages.

Buba said the troops also intercepted 6.6 million litres of stolen crude oil, 3.5 million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 188,650 litres of kerosine and 65,600 litres of petrol.

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 249 boats, 28 pumping machines, and three vessels, as well as recovered 51 assorted weapons.

South East

In the South East, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 80 combatants, arrested 162 IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued 109 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops also recovered 63 assorted weapons, 320 assorted ammunitions and 166 other incriminating items within the period under review.