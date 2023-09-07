Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Media Aides Bicker Over President’s Publicity On Social Media

Media aides of President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have argued over the level of publicity the President needs on social media.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Jubril Gawat, asserted that Tinubu was not getting enough publicity needed on social media.

His reaction follows a post on X, formerly Twitter, by President Tinubu’s senior special adviser on digital and new media, O’tega Ogra.

Ogra had on Wednesday posted about the business trip of the President to India and how he was canvassing foreign investors to bring investment into Nigeria.

He wrote, “@NGRPresident @officialABAT: I don’t don’t have free lunch to serve you… don’t keep quiet, don’t be frightened to bring investments. Bring it on, I have a team… I am the captain of that team… I assure you, we solve problems.

“Sunil Mittal (an Indian billionaire businessman): Mr. President, I have heard many presidential speeches… you dispensed with your written speech, and this read excellent… you spoke from your heart.”

Responding to the post, Gawat replied Mr Tinubu “deserves a lot more than once in a while tweets.”

But in a swift reaction, Ogra gave a counter reply saying his feedback has been noted, but the President’s team should be working behind the scenes, not flaunting on social media.

Ogra said, “You’ have spoken and I hear you clearly but here is what we are doing: we are working to enhance and institutionalize presidential communication and in due course, you will come to appreciate the value of what we are building.

“For now, my principal and our President @NGRPresident @officialABAT currently speaks through his personal and official handles.

“Mr President deserves a properly sustainable presidential/government communications structure that puts the spotlight on the President, and less on us, the messengers. Just as President Tinubu is institutionalizing change in governance, so it will be across board.

“Of course, I will continue to take feedback seriously, but I assure you that you will soon see the value and full result of the work my team and I are doing.”