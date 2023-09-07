Presidential Tribunal Verdict Is Against Reason, Evidence Presented – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court is not a true reflection of the will of Nigerians who voted in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the opposition party unequivocally rejected the verdict in its entirety because it defies logic.

Ologunagba stated that the judgement of the five-man panel of the tribunal failed to take into account the evidence presented as well as provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

The PDP spokesman asserted that the party leadership, with its lawyers, would have a comprehensive review of the judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

He said, “A few moments ago, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) delivered Judgment in the Petition filed by our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the declaration of the APC and Senator Tinubu as Winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by INEC.

“As a Party, we have had an initial review of the Judgment as delivered by the PEPC, and we unequivocally reject the said Judgement in its entirety.

“The Judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Indeed, the Judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding political Party, will, with our lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the Judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain alert, calm and united as our Party continues to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the will of the people, as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, is respected and restored.”