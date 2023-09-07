Presidential Tribunal: Aisha Yesufu Reveals Peter Obi’s Next Move

Human Rights Activist, Aisha Yesufu on Thursday revealed the next move of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

This is coming after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal struck out Obi’s petition against Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 election.

Yesufu who happens to be one of the officials of the Obi/Baba-Ahmed Campaign Organization during the election said Obi would approach the Supreme Court.

She further stated the LP presidential candidate after the Supreme Court case will reveal the statement of account for the campaign.

Yesufu noted that for now, Obi and the party are not done with the electoral process, hence it reason for not making the statement of account public.

She wrote in a post on X, “Next is Supreme Court ruling and then the election would be duly rounded up and the statement of account of Obi/Baba-Ahmed Campaign Account can be made public by the Presidential candidate! There are many who have concluded their election, Obi/Baba-Ahmed Campaign hasn’t.

“This is my second time of being one of the signatories of a campaign account. I was one in 2018/2019. As soon as we withdrew from the campaign we made the account public because we were done. This time also we have to be done for the account to be made public.”