PEPT: Nigeria Elections Can Only Be Won By Rugged Politicians – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said that elections in Nigeria can only be won by the most “rugged” candidates.

The singer made the remark via his X page, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

A curious fan asked if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido confirmed that rugged men were on his uncle’s side.

The fan with the X handle @chief_ochuko wrote via the comment section; “Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied: “Men mount.”

The singer’s remark is coming against the backdrop of the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Naija News recalls that the petitions against President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the polls filed by the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) were dismissed yesterday.

The five-man panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, dismissed the petition of Peter Obi of LP seeking to nullify Tinubu’s election.

It also dismissed APM’s petition seeking to disqualify the president over the invalid nomination of his running mate, Senate Kashim Shettima.

Atiku Abubakar’s suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu on the grounds of dual citizenship was also thrown out.