List Of Government Officials Sacked By Tinubu In His 100 Days Of Ruling

President Bola Tinubu who took over from ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023, has spent more than 100 days in office.

The President in the past 100 days has taken some hard decisions in line with its policies and programmes.

In his move to restructure the country, Tinubu has removed some principal officers who served under the Buhari administration.

Here is the list of some principal officers who have been sacked by President Tinubu:

– President Tinubu on the 9th of June, 2023 suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu, thereafter ordered Emefiele’s probe, adding that the government is investigating him as part of the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector.

– President Tinubu on the 14th of July, 2023 suspended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) said Bawa’s suspension was over weighty allegations of abuse of office.

Bawa ever since his suspension has been in detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

– The President on the 19th of June sacked all the service chiefs appointed by Buhari.

– The National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) was replaced with Nuhu Ribadu the same day President Tinubu sacked the service chiefs.

– President Tinubu in the last 100 days sacked the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Bashir Gwandu.

– The President in August disbanded the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by Lauretta Onochie.

– President Tinubu some days ago directed the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to commence 90-day pre-retirement leave.

He was replaced with Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the commission.