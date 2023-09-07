Kogi: PDP Suffers Setback As Former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi Dumps Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has suffered a setback ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The crisis rocking the party has seen a former Deputy Governor of the State, Yomi Awoniyi, officially dumped the party.

Awoniyi, who served as Deputy to former Governor Idris Wada addressed his resignation letter to the Chairman of PDP in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, dated 31st August 2023.

He, however, did not state the reason for dumping the opposition party in the state.

The letter titled, “Letter of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party”, was released to the media on Thursday.

He wrote, “I hereby write to tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party after 25 unbroken years of loyal and dedicated membership and service.

“With this resignation, I cease to be a member of the PDP. Kindly convey my sincere gratitude to the party faithful in Mopamuro LGA, Kogi West Senatorial District, and indeed the entire state, through your fellow LGA Party chairmen, for their support and camaraderie, over the years.

“I look forward to our continued friendship despite no longer being members of the same political party.”

The governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state is Dino Melaye, who at a time represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.