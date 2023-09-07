Atiku, PDP To Address World Press Conference Today On Presidential Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will today address a world press conference.

The development is coming after Atiku’s petition against President Bola Tinubu was struck out by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

Following the Presidential Tribunal’s decision, Atiku’s Lead Counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), said he had received instructions from his client to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

He said “The judgment has been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the law has given us leverage to go on appeal to the Supreme Court. We have instructions from our clients to go to the Supreme Court. The struggle continues.”

Meanwhile, Atiku alongside the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, said they will be addressing a world press on the development.

The conference billed to be held at the NEC Hall, located on the ground floor of the PDP National Headquarters, will start by 2:30 pm

The invite sent to journalists by the party’s National Director of Publicity read, “Hello Gentlemen of the Press, good evening.

“This is to invite you to a press briefing to be addressed by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun and PDP Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON.”