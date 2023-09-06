What Will Happen If Presidential Tribunal Sacks Tinubu – Asari Dokubo’s Boys Reveal

Ex-Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo’s boys and supporters of President Bola Tinubu have threatened to cause problems should the presidential election petition tribunal sack the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that supporters of Tinubu arrived at the Court of Appeal premises around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, holding placards, singing, and dancing.

Inscriptions on the placards said, ‘Niger Deltans stand with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians’, ‘President Tinubu loves Niger Delta’, and ‘Thank you Tinubu for restoring the Niger Delta Ministry’.

In an interview with The Gazette, one of the protesters, Ogele Commander, said the tribunal should use “their wisdom” to ensure Mr Tinubu is not sacked.

“That’s why we tell the tribunal to use their wisdom. Don’t divide Nigeria. Others should wait for their tenure,” Commander said.

When asked what the group would do should the tribunal ruling go against the incumbent president, Mr Commander said, “That’s their longer throat. They want to divide Nigeria. We want them to use their office to create peace. If they say they will cause problems, we will give them problem.”

He added, “If they don’t want peace for Tinubu to rule, we’ll give them what they want,” he added, gesticulating with a walkie-talkie in his hand right.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will deliver its judgement on the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the February 25 presidential election winner.

Meanwhile, security agents have vowed to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons that cause trouble as a result of the verdict from the presidential election tribunal.