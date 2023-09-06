Tribunal: Labour Party Causes Stir With Facebook Post

The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, caused a stir with one of its social media posts.

Naija News recalls that the Labour Party and its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi, are challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the fiercely contested February 25th election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amid anxiety, the tribunal commenced ruling today, September 6 in the suit by Peter Obi and LP challenging Tinubu’s victory.

However, some users on Facebook have knocked the Labour Party for allegedly inciting violence with one of its posts.

The Labour Party dropped the message on its Facebook page as Nigerians await the verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal.

The post reads, “Nigerians, be ready to take back your country in whatever way you can. Nobody is more Nigerian than any Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, some supporters of the Labour Party took to the comment section to agree with the party.

Benjamin Obiekwe, a Labour Party supporter, said: “If we must take back Nigeria, the judiciary will not do it for us. It’s our responsibility to do it. Is either we raise the flag by ourselves, or we keep quiet.”

“Sure, we are ready this time around,” another LP supporter, Steve Drummz Nneji, commented.

Another supporter, Joseph Frank, wrote: “It is time for us to also apply rod in this struggle.”

Other users have also taken to the comment section to say Nigeria does not need war while urging Nigerians to accept the outcome of the judgement.

A user, Eshiomigah Elolue, said, “In “whatever way….” What’s that supposed to mean? Please, let’s focus on the judicial process. That’s the only way known to law in the present situation.”

Another user, John Aloysius, said: “No war o…. Please. Let us all accept the judgement of the court.”