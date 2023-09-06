Presidential Tribunal: ‘If You Lose, Pack Your Bags And Go To Lagos’ – Former Minister Tells Tinubu

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka on Tuesday spoke on the much anticipated ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential tribunal confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed the development.

Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Chidoka while speaking at a national dialogue and public presentation of 21 books in honour of Prof. Udenta Udenta, as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday in Abuja asked parties to prepare to accept the outcome.

The former minister advised President Tinubu to be ready to relocate to Lagos State and prepare for the 2027 general elections if he loses at the tribunal.

Chidoka said: “If the court says Tinubu is no longer the President, he should pack his things and go to Lagos and prepare for the next election. If they say he is the president, we will continue our agitation for the reform of the electoral management system.”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the 2023, February presidential election.