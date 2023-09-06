Presidential Tribunal Commences Ruling On Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has commenced ruling on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The ruling kickstarted moments after the tribunal struck out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku is challenging the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Justice Moses Ugo of the five-member panel is reading the judgement in Atiku’s case against President Tinubu.