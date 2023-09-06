Peter Obi: Tribunal Rules On Tinubu’s Drug Trafficking Case

The judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal have stated that no record shows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was arrested or convicted for any crimes.

Delivering a ruling on the petition of the Labour and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the tribunal struck out the petitioners’ claim that Tinubu’s forfeiture of funds in the USA amounts to a conviction of a criminal act.

It stated that President Bola Tinubu cannot be disqualified based on his forfeiture of drug money in the United States.

The court said Tinubu was previously cleared by the Nigeria Police Force of any criminal issues in the U.S., which came through an inquiry the police had made to U.S. law enforcement.

The court said Tinubu has been able to enter and exit the U.S., which means he has no criminal case.

Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) also rejected the testimonies of 10 out of 13 witnesses called by the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the judgment on Wednesday, the tribunal held that the witnesses’ oath statements were incompetent and not admissible.

Earlier, the tribunal had ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu lacked the locus standi to challenge Obi’s membership of the LP.