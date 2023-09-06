PEPT Judgment: You Will Drink Obidients Tears Today – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has shared his opinion on those who would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Naija News reports that the Tribunal is currently deciding the petitions against President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his colleague in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are challenging Tinubu’s victory during the last presidential election.

Also, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its presidential candidate are challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Speaking on the court proceedings, Omokri stated that either President Tinubu or Atiku would leave the court victorious.

He urged those who have endured bullying, insults, and threats from the supporters of the Obidients movement to buy straws and cups for drinking their tears as they would experience loss.

Speaking via X, Omokri wrote, “Either Waziri Atiku or President Bola Tinubu will smile today.

“As for Peter Obi and his Obidients, my counsel to all Nigerians and all those who have endured their cyberbullying, insults, and threats, is to buy straws, cups and buckets, for you shall drink their tears in large quantities today!”