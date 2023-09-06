Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 6th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 6th September 2023.

The PUNCH: There was heavy security deployment at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and other flash points and dark spots in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of the delivery of the judgment on the election petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday (today).

The Guardian: There are indications that the Federal Government may have returned subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), using the supposed commercialised Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to manage the market shocks and maintain monopoly of the downstream segment of the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Vanguard: THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday made good its threat to hold a two day warning strike from Tuesday, recording mixed compliance across the country. While the strike grounded government’s activities in states such as Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Benue, Kaduna and Kano, among others. It recorded partial compliance in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Kebbi.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday said all barriers to investment would be dismantled by his administration to rekindle confidence in Nigeria’s economy. He emphasised that the country will soon become destination of choice for investors because of measures being put in place to protect domestic and foreign investment.

Daily Trust: The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged state pilgrim welfare boards to collect N4.5m as deposits from 2024 hajj pilgrims.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.