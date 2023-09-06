LP’s Abure, Senator Kingibe, Ozigbo Arrive Presidential Election Tribunal

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

However, the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, is yet to arrive as at the time of filing in this report.

Other LP chieftains at the court are Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the FCT in the Red Chambers; and former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.