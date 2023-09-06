List Of Labour Party Chieftains Present For Presidential Tribunal Ruling

The Labour Party (LP) was not excluded as party chieftains of various political parties stormed the Appeal Court venue in Abuja for Wednesday’s tribunal ruling on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Naija News reports several political heavyweights in Nigeria, and a host of other stakeholders stormed the Appeal Court to witness the delivery of the tribunal’s judgment.

The Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Valentine Ozigbo, and Aisha Yesufu were among the prominent LP chieftains who were also present in court.

At the time of filing this report, Tribunal judges had arrived and the court had already started sitting ahead of the verdict.

APC Governor Shuns Abure In Court

Meanwhile, a mild drama played out in court on Wednesday as Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, ignored Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure.

A video online shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has arrived in court ahead of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) verdict in Abuja.

Bala Mohammed, and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, were also seen in court as they exchanged pleasantries with other APC chieftains.

However, while Bala was greeting other APC chieftains, Abure waved at him but was ignored.