Judges Arrive Presidential Election Tribunal

The judges of the Appeal Court have arrives at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to deliver their judgement.

The arrival of the four judges signals the start of proceedings ahead of the ruling.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.