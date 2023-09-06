VP Shettima Arrives Presidential Election Tribunal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The vice-president, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reportedly taken his seat at the spot allocated to him.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.