Tribunal Begins Hearing On Peter Obi, LP’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has commenced a hearing on the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Obi and his party are challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate as the winner of the fiercely contested February 25th election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amid anxiety, the tribunal commenced on the final judgement today, September 6; the judgment in Peter Obi and LP’s petition is currently being read as of reporting time.

Naija News reports that Justice Abba Mohammed read the petition.

The court had earlier taken a recess after giving its verdicts on the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the qualification of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

At the resumption of the judgement, the court said although Peter Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored.

“The determination of election is about figures.

“They failed to state the number of votes affected and the number of people disenfranchised,” says Justice Abba Mohammed on the LP/Obi petition,” the court held.

On the Obi/LP petition, the tribunal said the petitioners only made “generic accusations of irregularities” in the election but failed to specify the anomaly, the places where it occurred and those affected.