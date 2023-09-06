Asari Dokubo Storms Presidential Election Tribunal (Photos)

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, joined supporters of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Dokubo joined the youths in a solidarity march for the President as the tribunal delivered judgment on the petitions against President Tinubu’s victory.

He also led the youths to carry banners in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the banners read: “Niger Deltans Stands [sic] with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also challenged Tinubu’s victory.

Recall that Dokubo had visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa to congratulate him on his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

However, President Bola Tinubu has barred all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

It was revealed that the presidency had disapproved requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the State House.

Reports claimed that the decision was made after the president was disturbed by the public utterances and actions of Dokubo after visiting him in Abuja.

Sources in the presidency told the aforementioned publication that Dokubo’s outbursts against the military within the vicinity of the villa gave the inkling that the president shared the same views with the notable ex-militant commander.