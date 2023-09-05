You Will Refund Me – Cubana ChiefPriest Tells Couple Seeking Divorce After Marriage Ceremony

The Nigerian nightlife promoter, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to couples considering separation after marriage.

In the post shared on the celebrity barman’s Instagram page on Tuesday, the socialite advised couples seeking divorce to consider the money, time and energy invested during the ceremony of their union.

He further added that the next wedding he gets an invite to, there would be a signed agreement of a refund of whatever he spent on the marriage, if it crashes.

He wrote: “Before Una Break Up Make Una Try Dey Consider The Money/Time/Energy Wey We Invest For Una Marriage. Going Forward If You Dey Invite Me For Wedding We Go Get Agreement If Marriage Spoil Una Go Refund Me.”

In another post, the celebrity barman, in response to a remark by social media Influencer, Jollof, disclosed that the marriage of someone quite close to him recently crashed.

Yul Edochie Advises Couples

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie, recently took to social media to share his stance on the institution of marriage saying it is not a ‘do-or-die affair.’

In the post shared on Edochie’s page, the actor advised couples not to force things in their union, noting that the marriage institution does not have a set formula for success.

The actor, who has continued to make headlines for his commitment to second wife Judy Austin, wrote, “Marriage is a beautiful thing, don’t let anyone discourage you.

“If your dream is to get married, go ahead and achieve your dream.

“A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage but there is no laid down proven formula to it.

“You can marry someone you dated for 10 years and the marriage won’t last.”