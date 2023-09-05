When Will Buhari, His Ministers, Family Members Be Probed? – Shehu Mahdi

A staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and human rights activist, Shehu Mahdi, has asked when a probe will commence on the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet.

Naija News reports that the Katsina-based activist took to his X handle on Monday to assert that Buhari, alongside his family members, staff, and ministers destroyed Nigeria.

Recall that Buhari vacated office in May 2023 and handed over the government to President Bola Tinubu after eight years in power.

Taken to his social media page on Monday morning, Mahdi wrote: “MOTHER OF ALL PROBES: WHEN WILL PROBE ON BUHARI & CO COMMENCE???: Heaven is watching, & people are asking as to when probe on Buhari will commence along with his family members, domestic & personal staff, ministers & other hangers-on, who devoured, feasted & destroyed Nig? When?”

In another post earlier, Mahdi quoted a portion of the Qur’an to admonish Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judges to do as they wish on the petitions before them, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25th election.

He wrote: “DO AS YOU WISH

“And if there should be a group among you who believed in that with which I have been sent and a group that has not believed, then be patient until Allāh judges between us. And He is the best of judges.”

QURAN – SURA – Al- A’araf v 87.”