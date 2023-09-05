Tension As Armed Robbers Invade Ibadan Communities

There was tension in the Alaja, Seriki and Ogogo areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Tuesday morning after armed robbers stormed the communities to carry out their heinous acts.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the robbers invaded the three communities unhindered and carted away money, phones, pieces of jewellery and other items from the residents.

The communities attacked are located on the new Ibadan/Oyo Expressway in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

According to The PUNCH, the robbers carried out the criminal attack around 3 a.m. on Tuesday (today).

Confirming the attack, one of the community leaders, Raji Kazeem, told journalists saying: “Yes, it was true. The armed robbers came in the mid the night and robbed some houses. That’s why you saw landlords and landladies discussing in different groups.”

The state police command, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the attack.