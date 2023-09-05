Nnamdi Kanu Applauds Rep Members For Pushing For His Freedom

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has applauded the House of Representatives for pushing for his freedom.

Naija News recalls that lthe House of Representatives had recommended Kanu’s freedom to the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government to bring peace to the southeast region of the nation.

The call was made by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee set up to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations, and banditry in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Area of Abia State in the Southeast region of Nigeria, Obinna Aguocha.

At a meeting in Abuja, Aguocha was reported to have said that absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infrastructure development, ending the unproductive sit-at-home, and improvement of economic growth and opportunities in the South East starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice and equitable inclusion of the South East zone.

Reacting to this, the IPOB leader, through his lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, commended the house for the move.

According to Ejiofor, Kanu made the commendation on Monday when his legal team visited him at the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer said, “Commend the efforts of Ezigbo UmuChineke once again, including the groups who are calling on the Federal Government to obey the Judgment of her own Court and release him unconditionally, or better still, prevail on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to set down the Appeal for Hearing so that these shenanigans will cease.

“Also, Onyendu applauded the courage of the House of Representatives Committee in directing the Federal Government to release him unconditionally in line with the Judgment of the Court of Appeal. He appreciated the Chairman of the House of Rep Ad-hoc Committee on Security (Hon. Obi Aguocha) for being outspoken in this regard.”